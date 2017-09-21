Movie Star Meals and Big Time Laughs

  • I'll Have What Phil's Having, Los Angeles
    PBS

All week long WLRN has been bringing you the best in "feel good" programming.  We've traveled the globe showing you tasty treats, unusual sights and iconic landmarks.  Tonight we end on a high note as we celebrate a comedic genius. 

8pm I'LL HAVE WHAT PHIL'S HAVING - Culinary Travel

Producer Phil Rosenthal, creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond," explores culinary specialties and unusual cuisine around the world. 

Los Angeles - Join Phil as he explores the culinary gems of his own backyard, inviting friends including Martin Short, Allison Janney, and Ray Romano to dine with him at his favorite food spots around town.

9pm BILL MURRAY: THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE - Entertainment - Celebrate the work of beloved actor and comedian Bill Murray 

Bill Murray accepting the Mark Twain Prize
Credit PBS

Celebrate beloved actor and comedian Bill Murray, the 19th recipient of The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. From the stage of The John F. Kennedy Center, a star-studded lineup saluted the achievements of the comedic trailblazer.

Friends and peers like David Letterman, Steve Martin, Jimmy Kimmel, Miley Cyrus, Aziz Ansari and Ghostbusters co-star Sigourney Weaver payed tribute to the actor.

"It's nice to be here and, as much as I dreaded this, I really had to come back to this idea that there is love, and that's ultimately what we came with and what we go with," Murray told the Kennedy Center audience. "I love you and I love you. Let's try to repeat that to each other, okay?"

