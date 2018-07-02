Mosquito-Eating Fish Among This Year's Effort To 'Fight the Bite'

The secret to good mosquito control? Get 'em when they're young. And not just the mosquitoes.

Miami-Dade's recent efforts include a family festival and coloring books to help kids help themselves avoid itchy bites from mosquitoes that can also carry diseases.

"We're giving residents the opportunity to see what we do up close," said Michael Mut, a spokesman for Miami-Dade's Mosquito Control Division. On Friday he and several representatives of the county's mosquito control efforts were manning a table at the Stephen P. Clark Center, showing off mosquito traps, spraying backpacks, petri dishes of mosquito specimens -- and mosquito-eating fish.

The fish, called gambusia, are an important weapon in the county's arsenal of mosquito-fighting technology.

Read more: Mosquito Season Could Get Longer And More Hazardous To Your Health — Especially In Miami

"The best treatment for any mosquitoes is killing the larvae. Preventing the larvae from emerging as adults," said Bill Petrie, the county's mosquito control director. "These fish, they just love to eat mosquito larvae. They'll eat them all day long."

He says the fish, each about the size of a paperclip, are native to Florida and can be found in canals around Miami-Dade. County employees collect them and put them in abandoned swimming pools and other areas with standing water. That's in addition to traps and trucks that spray an organic, naturally occurring larvicide called Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti). In January, the county also began releasing mosquitoes infected with a bacteria called Wolbachia, which prevents the mosquitoes' offspring from reaching maturity.

So far the county has not done any aerial spraying for adult mosquitoes, a practice that's come under fire from people worried about pesticide exposure.

Petrie said that's thanks in part to efforts that keep mosquito larvae from growing to adulthood.

"You're preventing the problem from occuring in the first place," he said.

Read more: Aerial Naled Spraying: Should Miami Beach Residents Worry About This Anti-Zika Effort?

He added that Miami-Dade residents (and people from other South Florida counties) can help control mosquitoes by draining pools, bromeliads and other places that collect water; and by wearing insect repellent and long-sleeved clothing.