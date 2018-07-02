Mosquito-Eating Fish Among This Year's Effort To 'Fight the Bite'

By 1 hour ago
  • Bowls of gambusia fish, which Miami-Dade and other counties in Florida use in mosquito control. The fish eat mosquito larvae.
    Bowls of gambusia fish, which Miami-Dade and other counties in Florida use in mosquito control. The fish eat mosquito larvae.
    Kate Stein / WLRN

The secret to good mosquito control? Get 'em when they're young. And not just the mosquitoes.

Miami-Dade's recent efforts include a family festival and coloring books to help kids help themselves avoid itchy bites from mosquitoes that can also carry diseases.

A page from a mosquito-themed coloring book available from Miami-Dade.
Credit Kate Stein / WLRN

"We're giving residents the opportunity to see what we do up close," said Michael Mut, a spokesman for Miami-Dade's Mosquito Control Division. On Friday he and several representatives of the county's mosquito control efforts were manning a table at the Stephen P. Clark Center, showing off mosquito traps, spraying backpacks, petri dishes of mosquito specimens -- and mosquito-eating fish.

The fish, called gambusia, are an important weapon in the county's arsenal of mosquito-fighting technology.

Read more: Mosquito Season Could Get Longer And More Hazardous To Your Health — Especially In Miami

"The best treatment for any mosquitoes is killing the larvae. Preventing the larvae from emerging as adults," said Bill Petrie, the county's mosquito control director. "These fish, they just love to eat mosquito larvae. They'll eat them all day long."

Bill Petrie, director of mosquito control for Miami-Dade County, shows off one of the traps used to catch and collect data on mosquitoes.
Credit Kate Stein / WLRN

He says the fish, each about the size of a paperclip, are native to Florida and can be found in canals around Miami-Dade. County employees collect them and put them in abandoned swimming pools and other areas with standing water. That's in addition to traps and trucks that spray an organic, naturally occurring larvicide called Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti). In January, the county also began releasing mosquitoes infected with a bacteria called Wolbachia, which prevents the mosquitoes' offspring from reaching maturity.

So far the county has not done any aerial spraying for adult mosquitoes, a practice that's come under fire from people worried about pesticide exposure.

Petrie said that's thanks in part to efforts that keep mosquito larvae from growing to adulthood.

"You're preventing the problem from occuring in the first place," he said.

Read more: Aerial Naled Spraying: Should Miami Beach Residents Worry About This Anti-Zika Effort?

He added that Miami-Dade residents (and people from other South Florida counties) can help control mosquitoes by draining pools, bromeliads and other places that collect water; and by wearing insect repellent and long-sleeved clothing.

Tags: 
environment
mosquitoes
mosquito control
Zika
news
Local News

Related Content

With Sterilizing Bacteria, Miami-Dade County Brings In New Arsenal For Peak Mosquito Season

By May 23, 2018
Danny Hwang

Peak mosquito season is coming and Miami-Dade County officials say they are ready to fight it with a new weapon: a bacteria that makes mosquitos sterile. 

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez said in a press conference Wednesday that the county will be using the Wolbachia bacteria to handle the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which is seen as being primarily responsible for transmitting diseases like Dengue and Zika.

Tick-Borne Illnesses Are On The Rise: Zika, Lyme, And West Nile Diseases Are Among Them

By editor May 8, 2018

Tick-borne illnesses have more than doubled in the United States over the past decade. 

Mosquito Season Could Get Longer And More Hazardous To Your Health — Especially In Miami

By Alex Harris May 2, 2018
Amanda Rabines / WLRN News

Mosquito season has officially arrived in Florida, although many would argue it never left.

That perception may soon become reality, according to new studies that show the higher temperatures brought on by climate change are already increasing the range and biting season for many mosquitoes, including the Aedes aegypti — the infamous carriers of viruses like dengue and Zika, which hit Miami hard enough in 2016 to scare off many tourists.

Floridians Worried About Zika, But They Didn't Necessarily Protect Themselves

By Jun 14, 2018
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Most Floridians knew about the Zika virus and how it spread—but that wasn't enough to get them to protect themselves, according to a new study in the journal Risk Analysis.

As the Zika virus emerged in the United States two summers ago, researchers from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveyed more than 12,000 Americans. They asked people what they knew about Zika, and how they were reacting to it.