A Misdirected Haunting

9pm AFTERLIFE - Paranormal Mystery - Psychics try to determine why the dead have returned to haunt the living.

IN THIS EPISODE: Misdirection



Alison takes a job at a local care home, where resident nurse Connor is struggling to cope with the death of one of his patients, Ellen, who threw herself from a first floor window after expressing her wish to take her own life. Ellen continues to haunt Connor, until Alison discovers she is trying to lead him to a secret stash of items that have been disappearing from the home. Meanwhile, Robert is uncomfortable to discover that one of Alison's patients is in fact his own mother, Jenny.