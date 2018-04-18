Miguel Díaz-Canel Is The Only Official Candidate For Cuba's Next President

By Mimi Whitefield & Nora Gámez Torres 46 minutes ago
  • FILE - In this July 6, 2013 file photo, Cuba's President Raul Castro, left, and Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez attend the opening of a two-day, twice-annual legislative sessions, at the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba.
    Associated Press

Miguel Díaz-Canel, who wasn't even born at the time of the 1959 Cuban Revolution, is the only candidate proposed for president by Cuba's National Assembly, which voted Wednesday on a successor to the retiring Raúl Castro.

Cuba's parliament, however, won't officially reveal the results of the vote until it readjourns Thursday.

The 605 deputies selected a new 31-member Council of State and its new president from among names proposed by a commission. However, there was only one candidate for each available post and Díaz-Canel was the only name proposed for president. Deputies were only able to vote yes or no on the slate.

