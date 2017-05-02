'In Miami, You Need to Speak Two Languages Anyway'

By 40 minutes ago
  • The pre-kindergarten 'Spanish Club' at Lorah Park Elementary School in Brownsville.
    The pre-kindergarten 'Spanish Club' at Lorah Park Elementary School in Brownsville.
    Rowan Moore Gerety / WLRN

On a Wednesday afternoon at Lorah Park Elementary School in Brownsville, a half dozen 4-year-olds are clustered on the carpet trying to keep up with a song on Spanish greetings.

“Y como están?,” their teacher asks once the music stops, slowing things down so they have time to enunciate.

“MUY. BIEN. GRA-CI-AS,” they reply in a chorus. “¿Y USTED?”

In another room, second graders try their hand at a series of dizzying Spanish tongue twisters—“Como poco coco como, poco coco compro.” (Since I don’t eat much coconut, I don’t buy much either.”)

Teacher Elizabeth Molina calls on second graders eager to try their hand at Spanish tongue twisters.
Credit Rowan Moore Gerety / WLRN

This is Lorah Park Elementary's after-school “Spanish Club,” held for an hour in each grade two afternoons a week. “We’re bilingual during the day,” says Principal Maria LaCavalla. “So they teach Spanish in isolation, but also in their math and science blocks.”

Lorah Park is one of a dozen so-called BISO schools, or Bilingual School Organizations, in South Florida. The student body is more than 80 percent black. LaCavalla says very few of the students speak Spanish at home, though many go on to take Spanish-for-Spanish-speakers classes when they reach Miami Springs Middle School.

“My daughter—she’d rather speak Spanish than English,” parent Debbie Humes says of her second grader. Humes says no one in her family speaks Spanish—and Spanish wasn’t the reason she chose Lorah Park when her daughter was in kindergarten. But by now, “If she sees a Spanish person in the street, she’ll say ‘Hola! ¿Como está?’ She wants to be bilingual. I think it will work out for her. In Miami, you have to speak two languages anyway.”

Tags: 
schools
news
education
bilingual
Spanish

Related Content

South Florida Schools Struggle To Find Enough Bilingual Teachers

By John O'Connor Oct 25, 2015
John O'Connor / StateImpact Florida

Most of the students at Royal Palm Elementary in Miami have Spanish-speaking families.

But those families also want their kids to speak – and read and write – more Spanish in school.

So teacher Alexandra Martin is leading her first grade class through “Vamos Papa,” with each child reading a passage from the Spanish language story. Martin helps students through proper pronunciation and words they stumble on.

This is the Miami-Dade public schools’ extended foreign language program, or EFL

In Immokalee, Parents Promise To Speak Spanish With Their Children

By Dec 1, 2013
Wilson Sayre / WLRN

To get into Florida colleges and universities you have to have studied — or be able to speak — a second language. But Florida students don’t have to take foreign language classes to graduate from high school.

So in a part of the state where most families already speak a second language, Immokalee Community School is leaning on parents to make sure their children stay bilingual. As a condition of their children attending the school, every parent has signed a contract to speak Spanish with their kids for at least 30 minutes a day, most days of the week.