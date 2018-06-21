Miami Rocks Out For Longest Day Of The Year

By 51 minutes ago
  • Miami is kicking off summer with its own celebration of the global Make Music Day.
All of Miami will be dropping beats Thursday.

The city is marking the longest day of the year – officially the summer solstice – with a lineup of free musical performances. 

Make Music Miami is joining the worldwide celebration Make Music Day, which began in Paris in 1982 as Fête de la Musique. More than 800 cities in 120 countries carry on the spirit of the day – that all musicians can play in public spaces.

Throughout Miami, from Coconut Grove to Hialeah to Kendall, venues will showcase local artists and international hits alike, playing all kinds of genres, from folk to indie rock to hip-hop to pop. 

One marquee event will take place in the North Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach. Local artists DJ Apache and Inez Barlatier will open for Worakls, an up-and-coming French electronic musician.

Here’s where you can take part in Make Music Miami.

