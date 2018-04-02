Miami Police Chief On Gun Violence And Public Safety & Exploring 'Dangerous Women' Exhibit At FIU

Guests for Sundial on Thursday, March 29, 2018:

Jorge Colina had been with the Miami Police Department for 28 years before he was promoted to police chief this past January.

When he got the job, he said: "There's no reason why we can't be one of the safest cities in the country. Reducing gun violence is the priority. I have no sympathy if you chose to use a firearm to commit a crime."

Earlier in March, the Miami Police Department hosted a gun buyback event, giving gift cards to people in exchange for their firearms. Chief Colina joined Sundial to discuss this and further efforts the department is taking to combat gun violence and keep the community safe.

Dangerous Women

The exhibit 'Dangerous Women' at the Florida International University's Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum features portraits of women from biblical stories by 16th and 17th-century artists.

The museum's director, Jordana Pomeroy, joined the program to tell how the exhibit relates to modern-day women. She said the exhibit is effective in telling the story of the women portrayed while also creating an opportunity to have artwork by old masters on display.

The exhibit will be on display until May 20, 2018. Find more information on the Dangerous Women exhibit and the Frost Art Museum here.