Miami, Orlando Top Nation In Obamacare Enrollment

By 4 hours ago
  • Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Florida leads the nation in signups through the Affordable Care Act, and Orlando alone had more signups that 32 entire states.


More than 9.2 million Americans bought a health insurance plan through the HealthCare.gov. Florida leads the nation in signups with nearly 1.8 million people buying health insurance on the exchange.


Miami leads the country as the city with the most signups – 635,826 people buying plans. That means Miami had more signups than every state with a federal exchange except Texas.


Orlando, which includes Daytona and Melbourne, came in fifth place with 337,079  people, and Tampa came in sixth with 299,899 enrollees.


The nationwide figures only count those buying plans through the federal exchanges. It does not include states like Maryland that run their own platforms. A much more detailed final report with those numbers is expected in March.


