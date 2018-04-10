Miami Northwestern Students March To Liberty Square Where Classmate Was Killed

Hundreds of Miami Northwestern students walked out of class on Tuesday — a day after an on-campus tribute was held in memory of 17-year-old Kimson Green, who was shot and killed at a Liberty Square Housing Project on Sunday.

Kimson, a 10th grader who was about to be inducted into the National Honor Society, and 18-year-old Ricky Dixon, a former Northwestern student, were killed during the incident. Two others were wounded.

Miami Northwestern students just walked out of school after they weren't allowed to yesterday. The streets were blocked off by police. Teachers and staff joined the walk. They walked through the housing project where sophomore Kimson Green was killed Sunday. #libertycity pic.twitter.com/UYxOm2hm8b — Nadege C. Green (@NadegeGreen) April 10, 2018

Miriam King, a teacher at Northwestern, says students no longer feel safe in the community and they needed to voice that.

"The students are charged to respond to what has not been happening, and from what I can tell you, the students are galvanizing to articulate how they feel," King said. "And one of their intentions today was to come to the very community where they no longer feel safe."