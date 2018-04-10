Miami Northwestern Students March To Liberty Square Where Classmate Was Killed

By 2 hours ago
  • Students from Northwestern High march into the Liberty Square neighborhood where four young men were shot Sunday afternoon. The students were part of a lunchtime walkout to protest gun violence in their neighborhood.
    Students from Northwestern High march into the Liberty Square neighborhood where four young men were shot Sunday afternoon. The students were part of a lunchtime walkout to protest gun violence in their neighborhood.
    Miami Herald

Hundreds of Miami Northwestern students walked out of class on Tuesday — a day after an on-campus tribute was held in memory of 17-year-old Kimson Green, who was shot and killed at a Liberty Square Housing Project on Sunday.

Kimson, a 10th grader who was about to be inducted into the National Honor Society, and 18-year-old Ricky Dixon, a former Northwestern student, were killed during the incident. Two others were wounded.

Miriam King, a teacher at Northwestern, says students no longer feel safe in the community and they needed to voice that. 

"The students are charged to respond to what has not been happening, and from what I can tell you, the students are galvanizing to articulate how they feel," King said. "And one of their intentions today was to come to the very community where they no longer feel safe."

Tags: 
youth gun violence
gun violence
Liberty City
miami dade public schools
Local News
news

Related Content

Miami Northwestern Students Walk Out In Memory Of Slain Classmate

By 9 hours ago
Nadege Green / WLRN

The students at Miami Northwestern High School  left their morning classes for an outdoor tribute in memory of Kimson Green, a sophomore at the school who was killed in the Liberty Square Housing project Sunday.

Black Officials, Students Offer Gun Violence Solutions During Miami Gardens Town Hall

By Apr 6, 2018
Jessica Bakeman / WLRN

Christopher Powell was pretty sheltered growing up in Coral Springs.

“I didn’t wake up worrying, like many others across the country, about losing my life in school to gun violence,” the 17-year-old high school junior said during a town hall meeting on gun control and school safety on Thursday night.

Then he survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

“After the shooting on Feb. 14, I now have a different sense of security,” Powell said.

'He Wanted Us To Be Productive;' Youth March Against Gun Violence On 50th Anniversary of MLK's Death

By Danny Hwang Apr 4, 2018
Danny Hwang / WLRN News