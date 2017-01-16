In Miami MLK Speech, Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Defiant In Feud With Trump

  John Lewis speaking at a Martin Luther King Day breakfast at Jungle Island Monday morning.
    John Lewis speaking at a Martin Luther King Day breakfast at Jungle Island Monday morning.
    Emily Michot / Miami Herald

The feud between President-elect Donald Trump and Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis continued Monday in South Florida.

The dispute started last week when Lewis said Trump is “not a legitimate president” because of Russia’s alleged role in helping him get elected. Trump then Tweeted that Lewis is “all talk…no action.” At a Martin Luther King Day breakfast at Jungle Island in Miami, Lewis was defiant:

“Never give up," he told an audience that included scholarship winners of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project.

"Never give in. Stand up. Speak up. When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something, to say something and not be quiet.”

Lewis also told the gathering, “Never, ever hate.” But he and some other leading Democrats have said they will not attend Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

