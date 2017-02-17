Miami-Dade County Commission Rejects 'Sanctuary' County Stance

By Patricia Mazzei & DOUGLAS HANKS 24 minutes ago
  • Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez chats with Police Director Juan Pérez during Friday’s commission meeting.
    C.M. Guerrero / MIAMI HERALD

Miami-Dade commissioners on Friday backed Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s controversial decision to detain jailed inmates sought for deportation by the federal government, citing funding threats by President Donald Trump and ignoring hours of emotional testimony from residents who implored the board to stand up to the mayor.

With a 9-3 vote, commissioners stood behind Gimenez despite listening to scores of residents who spent the day at County Hall hoping to persuade them to protect Miami-Dade’s immigrant identity.

“Shame on you!” the crowd cried after the vote, hurling bits of paper at the dais and stnading up to yell and stomp out of the chambers. “May God have mercy on your soul,” one woman hollered.

Voting to endorse Gimenez’s Jan. 26 directive were Chairman Esteban “Steve” Bovo, Vice Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson and Commissioners Bruno Barreiro, Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Sally Heyman, Joe Martinez Dennis Moss, Rebeca Sosa and Javier Souto. Voting against were Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava, Jean Monestime and Xavier Suarez. Commissioner Barbara Jordan was absent.

Read more at our news partner The Miami Herald.

immigration
Donald Trump
Miami-Dade County
Miami-Dade County Commission
news

