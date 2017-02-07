Meet The Underwater Rapid Response Team That Wants To Stop Invasive Species Lurking In Our Seas

By 2 hours ago
  • From left, REEF marine conservation interns Tom Hyduk and Emily Volkmann joined REEF's invasive species specialist Emily Stokes to remove a one spot rabbitfish from the water off Broward County.
    From left, REEF marine conservation interns Tom Hyduk and Emily Volkmann joined REEF's invasive species specialist Emily Stokes to remove a one spot rabbitfish from the water off Broward County.
    REEF

When a diver who was also a volunteer for the Reef Environmental Education Foundation saw a fish that looked out of place in the waters off Dania Beach in October, she sent a photo to REEF, a marine conservation nonprofit based in Key Largo.

Diver and REEF volunteer Jennifer Wuenschel saw this fish at an artificial reef off Broward County and recognized it as being out of place. The next day, a rapid response team removed it from the water.
Credit Jennifer Weunschel

"The next morning, we were driving up to Dania Beach," said Emily Stokes, an invasive species specialist for the group. The fish was a one spot rabbitfish, native to the Pacific.

The underwater rapid response team, based at REEF and the U.S. Geological Survey, is aimed at stopping the next lionfish invasion before it gets established in Florida waters. Lionfish have spread throughout the Atlantic and Caribbean, areas where they have no natural predators. They eat native species and disrupt the food chain and balance of life on the reefs.

Stokes recently sat down with WLRN's Florida Keys reporter Nancy Klingener to talk about the rapid response team and its work. Hear the interview here:

If you're diving and see a fish that looks like it shouldn't be there, you can report it to REEF here. Stokes says it's especially helpful if you can get a photo of the fish.

Tags: 
marine conservation
invasive species
Florida Keys
news

Related Content

New Bill Aims To 'FILET' Lionfish

By Mar 18, 2016
NOAA's National Ocean Service/Flickr

  For more than a decade, lionfish have been a problem in Atlantic waters — especially South Florida, where the invasive exotics eat native fish, including herbivores that help keep algae off the reefs.

Mote Marine Raises $50 Million To Preserve Marine Life

By Sep 27, 2016
JOE BERG/WAY DOWN VIDEO / COURTESY MOTE MARINE LABORATORY

Mote Marine Laboratory has announced it has raised more than $50 million in the Sarasota laboratory's first comprehensive fundraising campaign for long-term sustainable projects to help preserve unique marine life.

 

"We are just so excited, but also extremely humbled that we've not only hit that $50 million target, but we've now exceeded it," said Mote Marine Laboratory President and CEO Michael Crosby . "It's historic. But it really doesn't signal an end. It is really something of a new beginning for Mote. And we are really entering into a new era."

In The Keys, Lobster Mini-Season Is A Holiday -- And An Ordeal

By Aug 4, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

  Billy Causey has been in the Florida Keys since the early 1970s. And in that time, he's figured out a few things.

"There's some things you learn not to talk about. You know — religion, politics ... and mini-season," Causey said. "You don't go to a party in the Keys and talk about any one of those three."

Nonnative Fish Species Detected In Gulf Waters

By Jan 26, 2016

Researchers are concerned about another nonnative species moving into Florida waters. Schools of the regal damselfish now live in coral reefs on the western side of the Gulf of Mexico. The fish are not harmful, but they could be a nuisance.