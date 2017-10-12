May We Improve Your Hurricane Experience? Officials Seek Public Input On Climate Action Plan

  • People offered ideas for addressing climate change, income inequality, king tide flooding and other regional issues at a public comment session in Coconut Creek in April.
    Kate Stein / WLRN

Did you lose power for a week after Hurricane Irma? Are you frustrated with the king tide flooding on your street? Or maybe thoughts of climate change keep you up at night?

 

Officials from Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are requesting the public’s help to update their Regional Climate Action Plan. The plan came out in 2012 and provides local officials with guidance on problems like sea-level rise, hurricanes, Zika and income inequality. It also offers strategies for reducing South Florida's carbon footprint.

 

Nancy Schneider is with the Institute for Sustainable Communities, a non-profit helping with the revision.

 

"This time we really want to make sure that everyone is represented in the Regional Climate Action Plan and has a voice moving forward," she said. "It is for anyone: local government staff, non-profits, activists, advocates, citizens, businesses in Southeast Florida."

 

The last day for comments on the draft is Nov. 8. The second version of the plan is scheduled to be released in December.

 

To read and comment on the draft, click here.

