Massive Algae Bloom Spreading In Florida River

A massive algae outbreak is spreading in the Caloosahatchee River in southwest Florida.



Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani tells the Naples Daily News that the guacamole-green algae bloom is moving downstream, toward Fort Myers.

The newspaper reports a large algae bloom has been lingering on Lake Okeechobee over the past few weeks. Hundreds of billions of gallons of lake water was sent to the Caloosahatchee starting June 1. The releases were slowing last Friday and the algae boom on the river was reported over the weekend.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection officials say they'll collect samples from the river this weekend. On June 18, the agency reported a "slight bloom" was visible.

Algae blooms can cause some health issues in humans and in wildlife.

