Manatee Has First Local Case Of Zika In 2017

By 1 hour ago

Florida health officials are reporting the state's first case this year of the Zika virus transmitted by a mosquito.

Florida's Department of Health said Thursday a Manatee County couple traveled to Cuba, and one of them contracted Zika while on the Caribbean island and was bitten by a mosquito after returning home.

That mosquito then bit and transmitted the virus to the other partner. Officials wouldn't identify the sex of the couple, citing privacy laws.

Officials say there's no evidence of ongoing, active transmission along Florida's Gulf coast, or anywhere in the state.

Florida reported 296 locally acquired Zika infections last year.

Zika causes relatively mild symptoms in most adults but can cause severe birth defects in babies of some women infected during pregnancy. The virus also can be transmitted sexually.

Copyright 2017 Health News Florida. To see more, visit Health News Florida.

Tags: 
florida zika cases
Zika
Local News
news

Related Content

Travel-Related Zika Cases Top 100 For 2017

By The News Service of Florida Aug 15, 2017

While officials say mosquitoes are not believed to be transmitting the Zika virus in Florida, the state's number of “travel related” cases this year has topped 100, according to information posted Monday on the Florida Department of Health website.

New CDC Guidance Means Less Zika Testing For Asymptomatic Pregnant Women

By Jul 26, 2017

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are updating their guidance for pregnant women regarding the Zika virus. The new information means asymptomatic pregnant women don't have to get the commonly used IgM test. The announcement comes as public health officials are increasingly worried about the risk of false positives. 