Man Crossing Tracks Killed By Brightline Train, Cops Say

By Carli Teproff 49 minutes ago
  • A Brightline train arrives at the MiamiCentral station in Overtown.
    A Brightline train arrives at the MiamiCentral station in Overtown.
    CHARLES TRAINOR JR. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

A man was killed Wednesday evening after he was hit by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach, according to police.

The man, who was not identified, was on the train track between East Gateway Boulevard and Miner Road when he was struck by a northbound train just before 6:30 p.m., the Boynton Beach police department tweeted.

The department said no roads were being impacted by the police investigation.

A Brightline spokeswoman Wednesday evening referred inquiries about the incident to the Boynton Beach Police Department. She did, however, stress safety and the importance of people staying off the train tracks.

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald.

Tags: 
brightline
Florida transportation
public transportation
Public Transit
news
Local News

Related Content

Brightline Has Finally Announced A Start Date For Service For Miami Commuters

By Martin Vassolo May 11, 2018
CHARLES TRAINOR JR.

Good things come to those who wait.

That was the message Brightline sent to Miami commuters on Friday as it announced that its fast-travel rail service was finally coming to downtown — and not just “soon” or “in the coming weeks” as the company has been known to promise over the past year.

Officials Talk Rail Safety As Brightline Miami-To-Fort Lauderdale Testing Begins

By Leslie Ovalle Apr 11, 2018
Leslie Ovalle / WLRN News

Brightline train tests began Wednesday morning for the Miami-to-Fort Lauderdale route, at the same time as Miami-Dade County and Brightline officials were meeting in downtown Miami to discuss rail safety measures.

Citing Train Deaths, Miami-Dade Mayor Wants Safety Check Before Brightline Comes South

By MARTIN VASSOLO Feb 7, 2018
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

Before Brightline comes rolling through Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez has asked the Florida Department of Transportation to evaluate safety measures in place at the railway crossings along the private passenger line’s route.