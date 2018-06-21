Man Crossing Tracks Killed By Brightline Train, Cops Say

A man was killed Wednesday evening after he was hit by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach, according to police.

The man, who was not identified, was on the train track between East Gateway Boulevard and Miner Road when he was struck by a northbound train just before 6:30 p.m., the Boynton Beach police department tweeted.

The department said no roads were being impacted by the police investigation.

A Brightline spokeswoman Wednesday evening referred inquiries about the incident to the Boynton Beach Police Department. She did, however, stress safety and the importance of people staying off the train tracks.

