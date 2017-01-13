Little Haiti, A Muse For YoungArts Photography Finalists

By 45 minutes ago
  • Kali Duffy, captured a group of Haitian men playing dominoes in Little Haiti. YoungArts photography finalists documented the neighborhood on a recent trip.
    Kali Duffy, captured a group of Haitian men playing dominoes in Little Haiti. YoungArts photography finalists documented the neighborhood on a recent trip.
    Kali Duffy, YoungArts photography finalist

A group of young photographers from around the country huddled outside the Little Haiti Cultural Center this week listening to Carl Juste, a Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist for the Miami Herald.

Juste, whose father Viter Juste is credited for coining the name Little Haiti, was schooling the photographers about the neighborhood’s vibe.

“People live on their porches, people greet. People exchange ideas and conversation outside their homes,” he said.

The student photographers are in Miami for National YoungArts week, a competition by the National YoungArts Foundation that brings together young people from across arts disciplines.  The week  includes mentoring  and networking with industry professionals.

This session with Juste was all about a sense of place. Going into a community you’re not familiar with and making a connection.

Juste cautioned the photographers, this isn’t just about taking pretty photos. “We’re not in the recording business," said Juste. “We’re in the connecting business.”

Torrance Hall, 17, from Richmond Virginia, walked along Northeast Second Avenue checking out the facade of the Caribbean Marketplace, a colorful and vibrant building modeled after Haiti’s famed iron market.

An alleyway also caught his attention. “I just really like alleyways and symmetry,” said Hall as he snapped a few frames.

He turned to take in the block: A botanica across the street, a mural of Little Haiti pioneers, a laundry mat. “I just think it’s beautiful,” Hall said.

Below are some of the images YoungArts photography finalists captured while in Little Haiti.

Credit Torrance Hall, YoungArts Photography Finalist

Credit Jesse Hudson, YoungArts Photography Finalist

    

Credit Andrea Medina, YoungArts Photography Finalist

Credit Claudia D'Auria, YoungArts Photography Finalist

Tags: 
Little Haiti
photography
news

Related Content

A Hidden Gem In Miami: Earth N Us Farm

By Mar 31, 2016
Nadege Green / WLRN

Camouflaged behind modest single family homes and fencing, there sits a farm in the middle of Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

It's called Earth N Us Farm, a hidden lush two acres of winding philodendron vines, gumbo limbo trees, rescued pigs, chickens and emus, a vegetable garden and a towering tree house. 

Ray Chasser, the farm's owner, didn't set out to build this eco-village at 7630 NE 1st Ave,.

Little Haiti's Street Art, Before The Wynwood Era

By Maria Murriel Nov 30, 2015
Maria Murriel / WLRN

Click through the slideshow to see more of Little Haiti's utilitarian street art.

Miami's Wynwood Arts District has been South Florida's street-art mecca for years. And as the neighborhood's rents rise and galleries migrate to its surroundings, news outlets and the art community itself have implied art is moving into Little Haiti.

But Little Haiti has been speckled with art since at least 1994. It may have just been mistaken as signage.

Charismatic Catholicism Vibrant In Little Haiti

By Oct 15, 2015
Nadege Green / WLRN

The faithful stand with their arms outstretched.

“If God has saved you, scream out, ‘There is a God,’ ” a speaker yells into a microphone.

The crowd of about 2,000 people responds, “There is a God.”

Several women jump up and down in circles. Nearby a man punches his arms into the air in exaltation.

Jericho, an annual spiritual revival held at Notre Dame D’Haiti Catholic Church, draws about 10,000 people over seven days. Locals flock to the church and some people fly in from Haiti and Canada to participate.