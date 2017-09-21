Lineman Working In South Florida After Hurricane Irma Dies In Fall From Garage

A lineman from Sebring who was working to restore power in South Florida after Hurricane Irma fell to his death Sunday from the fifth floor of a Fort Lauderdale parking garage, police said.

Scott Christopher Reid, Jr. , 26, was preparing for work and standing near his truck around 5:25 a.m. at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort garage, at 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., when he fell, police said.

Detectives are not calling the incident a suspicious death and declined to release additional information.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.