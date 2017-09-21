Lineman Working In South Florida After Hurricane Irma Dies In Fall From Garage

  Linemen working to restore power in Coral Gables after Hurricane Irma.
    Linemen working to restore power in Coral Gables after Hurricane Irma.
A lineman from Sebring who was working to restore power in South Florida after Hurricane Irma fell to his death Sunday from the fifth floor of a Fort Lauderdale parking garage, police said.

Scott Christopher Reid, Jr. , 26, was preparing for work and standing near his truck around 5:25 a.m. at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort garage, at 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., when he fell, police said.

Detectives are not calling the incident a suspicious death and declined to release additional information.

