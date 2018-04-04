Related Program: The Public Storyteller Linda Schuyler Ford - The Terrible Ogress of Claverack By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 40 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email February 18, 2018 Professional storyteller Linda Schuyler Ford tells an old story. Listen Listening... / 15:13 February 18, 2018 Professional storyteller Linda Schuyler Ford tells an old story. Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Jon Spelman - Yancey's Dog Deedee By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • Feb 21, 2018 February 11, 2018 Professional storyteller Jon Spelman tell a tall tale. Listen Listening... / 11:23 February 11, 2018 Professional storyteller Jon Spelman tells a tall tale