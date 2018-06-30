Related Program: 
BLACK GROUPER CEVICHE WITH ‘LECHE DE TIGRE’ AND POPCORN                                                   

© 2015 All Rights Reserved by Norman & Janet Van Aken, “My Florida Kitchen”

Leche de Tigre is a Peruvian custom and a constellation of recipes. We are seeing a very big influx of Peruvian in Florida now. The famed avatar of Peruvian Cuisine Gaston Acurio has opened one of his restaurants in downtown Miami. But from one end of Florida to the other the Peruvian understanding and love of seafood is in perfect sync with native and long time Floridians. On the subject of “Leche de Tigre” it is true that if you speak with 10 Peruvian chefs you will get 10 versions of Leche de Tigre. The wisdom is universal and that is to prepare a fitting medium for ceviche that is both flavorful and nicely chilled to promote a firm and refreshing texture for the fish. Ice is key. Pristinely fresh fish is too.

Serves 4

For the Ceviche.

3/4 Cup lime juice, freshly squeezed

2 Tablespoons celery, roughly chopped, inner stalks preferred

1 clove garlic

1 Tablespoon minced ginger

1/2 habanero pepper, stemmed, seeded and minced

2 Tablespoon red onion, roughly chopped

3/4 Cup ice

1/2 pound (firm fish as desired, we like black grouper for one), scaled, skinned, and cubed

kosher salt, to taste

Put the lime juice, celery, garlic, ginger, habanero, red onion and ice in a blender.

Blend until everything is well mixed.

Marinate the fish in the mixture for 30 minutes.

Set aside chilled while you prepare the garnishes.

For the Ceviche Garnishes:

1 sweet potato, peeled, cubed and boiled until just tender

1 ear fresh sweet corn, cut from the cob

1/4-1/2 Cup red onion, peeled and cut into short strands

1/2 - 1 minced chilies, (habanero, serrano or other)

1/2 Cup freshly popped popcorn or Peruvian cancha

a few sprigs cilantro, roughly chopped

Stir the sweet potato, corn and red onion in with the chilled seafood.

Spoon into serving dishes.

Now top garnish with the popcorn and cilantro sprigs and serve.

10.16.15

