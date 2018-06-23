Related Program: 
Langoustines

GRILLED GLAZED LANGOUSTINES (OR ROYAL RED SHRIMP)

© 2018 All Rights Reserved by Norman Van Aken

Serves: 6-8

For the Marinade:

6 Tablespoons sugar

6 Tablespoons soy sauce

2 Tablespoons crushed red pepper

3/4 Cup apple, peach or Asian pear juice

1/2 Cup dark roasted sesame oil

5 Tablespoons garlic, minced

1/4 Cup finely minced ginger

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

24 Shrimp, Langoustines (or Royal Red Shrimp if you can get them but any good shrimp will work), peeled and de-veined

Combine the sugar, soy sauce, crushed red pepper, fruit juice, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl.  Add the shellfish and toss well to coat. Cover and chill an hour or so. It can be marinated up to 6 hours. Prepare a medium hot grill fire.  Clean and lightly oil the grill rack. Take the langoustines (or shrimp) out of the marinade and let it drip through a colander to remove all the excess. Grill them. They will cook in just 2 to 3 minutes so it is a fast one.

Note: We have reduced this marinade by half or so and used it as a brush on BBQ sauce to great effect. If you do this you can simply brush it on the shellfish as they rest from the grill and then plate them.

4.10.18

