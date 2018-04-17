Kids Are Suing Gov. Rick Scott To Force Florida To Take Action On Climate Change

By Alex Harris 55 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Rick Scott doesn't talk about climate change.

He notoriously declared "I'm not a scientist" when asked his thoughts on humanity's well-documented impact on the warming planet, banned the phrase in his administration (a charge he denies) and backed up President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

On Monday, an unusual group sued Scott for ignoring the climate threat: Kids.

Eight young Florida residents — the youngest is 10, the oldest is 20, and one is a University of Miami marine science student— are the named plaintiffs in a lawsuit that seeks to force a state extremely vulnerable to climate-driven sea rise to start work on a court-ordered, science-based "Climate Recovery Plan."

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

