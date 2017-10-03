Keys Recovery, Taddeo's Surprise Win And Cartoonist Jim Morin

People who call the Florida Keys home will be in recovery mode indefinitely. Monroe County Mayor George Neugent says marketing and advertising campaigns are underway with sights sets on just trying to get back to normal. He says Keys officials expect to have issues with adequate housing for 18 months to two years.

On the upside, WLRN’s Nancy Klingener – a Key West resident – says tourists are back, with some hotels at full occupancy last weekend.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, won the District 40 special election. She talks about Florida’s role in helping Puerto Rico, the upcoming legislative session and what led to her surprise victory over former state Rep. Jose Felix Diaz.

Jim Morin has won two Pulitzer Prizes for his political cartoons at the Miami Herald. He’s enjoying retirement - sort of - and he shares some stories of how he spent decades drawing presidents and much more.

