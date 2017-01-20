Keys Officials OK Plan To Adapt Roads To Rising Seas

Florida Keys officials have approved a framework for county roads that need to be adapted to rising sea levels.



Monroe County commissioners on Wednesday approved recommendations for pilot projects in the Upper and Middle Keys to help prevent tidal flooding.

According to a statement from county spokeswoman Cammy Clark, the board also approved interim elevation standards for future county road projects to account for rising sea levels.



Commissioners also ordered an analysis of all 300 miles of county roads in the Keys to identify those at the greatest risk for tidal flooding.



The county estimates almost half its roads could be affected by flooding by 2030 if sea levels rise up to 7 inches. Under sea level rise projections up to 24 inches, 188 miles of county roads could be exposed to flooding.

