Related Program: The Public Storyteller Judy Weaver - Yoga Warriors By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 12 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email September 24, 2017 Judy Weaver helps returning soldiers cope. Listen Listening... / 10:10 September 24, 2017 Judy Weaver helps war veterans in her yoga class Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Deborah Pollack - The Gardinia Bush By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 24 minutes ago September 17, 2017 Deborah Pollack tells a story of strength. Listen Listening... / 10:56 September 17, 2017 Deborah Pollack tells a story of strength .