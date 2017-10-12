Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers Is Converting 8 More Winn-Dixie Stores To Other Brands

  • Three more Harveys Supermarkets locations are opening in Florida.
Originally published on October 11, 2017 11:56 am

Southeastern Grocers, which is headquartered in Jacksonville, is converting eight more Winn-Dixie stores across Florida to its other brands.

Three new Harveys Supermarkets will be opened in West Florida and five new Fresco y Más stores are coming to South Florida at what have been Winn-Dixie locations.

Harveys Supermarket was introduced to the Jacksonville market after Winn-Dixie merged with Bi-Lo Holdings to become Southeastern Grocers.

Since the merger, a growing number of Winn-Dixies stores on the First Coast and across Florida have been either converted or closed.

The first Fresco y Más location opened its doors on June 15, 2016 in Hialeah, Fla., according to a news release from Southeastern Grocers. The company says the stores are “providing customers an authentic Hispanic shopping experience with products and services that meet the needs of the community.”

The new Fresco y Más  locations opening on November 2 are located at:

  • 1525 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145
  • 18801 SW 117th Ave., Miami, FL 33177
  • 12107 SW 152nd St., Miami, FL 33177
  • 18300 SW 137th Ave., Miami, FL 22177
  • 27359 S Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33032

The new Harveys Supermarket locations opening on November 8 are located at:

  • 2630 U.S. Highway 92, Lakeland, FL 33801
  • 1305 Ariana St. W, Lakeland, FL 33803
  • 7851 Palm River Road, Tampa, FL 33619
