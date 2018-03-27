Jack Irish, part time investigator, full time nuisance

JACK IRISH - Crime Drama - He's part time detective, debt collector, cabinet maker trainee, gambler, lover and great nuisance to all.

SERIES PREMIERE: Friday March 30th at 9pm

March 30th - BAD DEBTS: A former criminal lawyer is getting his life back together and now spends his days as a part-time investigator, debt collector, apprentice cabinet maker, punter and finding those who don't want to be found - dead or alive. When an ex-client wants his help, he lets it pass away. But then this guy turns up dead which forces him back into the ominous past he thought he left for good.

April 6th - BLACK TIDE: Life’s gone pear-shaped for Jack Irish. For one, he's back to Chinese take out after his girlfriend, Linda abandoned him to pursue a career in Sydney. He has no shortage of friends, but family members are few and far between. His wife was murdered by an ex-client and his father is a fading photo on the pubs football wall of fame. So when Des Connors, the last link to his dad, calls to ask for help in the matter of a missing son, Jack is more than happy to lend a hand. But sometimes prodigal sons go missing for a reason... As Jack begins to dig, he discovers that Gary Connors was a man with something to hide, and his friends are people with yet darker and even more deadly secrets.

CAST OF CHARACTERS:

GUY PEARCE as Jack Irish - A criminal lawyer turned debt collector and troubleshooter. Jack is still troubled over the murder of his wife by a deranged ex client. He also works as an apprentice cabinet maker for Charlie Taub.

MARTA DUSSELDORP as Linda Hillier -A determined reporter. She starts an on-off romantic relationship with Jack, becoming embroiled with many of Jack's investigations.

AARON PEDERSEN as Cam Delray - Tough, but kind hearted, Cam is Harry Strang's right-hand man and one of Jack's closest friends. Cam often uses his spare time to help Jack out in his cases.

ROY BILLING as Harry Strang - A big racing aficionado who often enlists the aid of Jack and Cam.

SHANE JACOBSON as Barry Tregear - A gruff, overweight cop who reluctantly helps with Jack's investigations.