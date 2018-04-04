It's a Dog's Life

7pm SECRET LIFE OF DOGS - Documentary series - Dogs - man's best friend and companion for 10,000 years. But how much do we really know about our four legged friends?

How much do we know about our four-legged friends and where they came from? Dogs are the most diverse species of mammal on the planet - there are an incredible 340 breeds each with their own distinctive appearance, character, and super-power. In this series, we discover that all 340 breeds fall into three very characterful and distinctive dog tribes: the guardians, the workers, and the companions. Martin Clunes narrates.

8pm ANIMALS WITH CAMERAS - A NATURE mini-series - Go where no human cameraman can go and witness a new perspective of the animal kingdom.



The new three-part series journeys into animals’ worlds using custom, state-of-the-art cameras worn by the animals themselves. Capturing never-before-seen behavior, these animal cinematographers help expand human understanding of their habitats and solve mysteries that have eluded scientists until now.

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan and a team of pioneering animal behaviorists join forces to explore stories of animal lives “told” by the animals themselves. The cameras are built custom by camera design expert Chris Watts to fit on the animals unobtrusively and to be easily removed at a later point. From this unique vantage point, experience the secret lives of nine different animal species.

IN THIS EPISODE - Deep-dive with Chilean devil rays in the Azores, track brown bears’ diets in Turkey, and follow dogs protecting flocks of sheep from gray wolves in Southern France.