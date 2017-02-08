Investigation Shows No Action On Keeping Guns Away From The Mentally Ill

  • Esteban Santiago is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale.
    Esteban Santiago is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale.
The suspect arrested for the January shootings inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had been held just months earlier on a mental health evaluation in Alaska.

While Governor Rick Scott has said he supports making it harder for mentally ill people to have guns, no such proposal is on the agenda for the coming legislative session.

Michael Auslen in the Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau spoke with WLRN's Gina Jordan about the latest calls for action dealing with mentally ill people and guns. Listen to the interview here: 

Read Auslen's  full  story at our news partner, the Miami Herald

