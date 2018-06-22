Immigrant Children Will No Longer Be Separated At The Border. What Happens To Them Now?

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump reversed his controversial policy of separating undocumented children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, but questions still remain about what the future holds for immigrant children detained in American facilities, including one located in Homestead.

This week, answers about conditions inside that facility were hard to come by.

The day before the president’s reversal, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, U.S. Senator Bill Nelson and Miami state Rep. Kionne McGhee went to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children to tour the facility and check out first-hand how the kids were being cared for. They were denied entry.

This week’s The Florida Roundup will discuss the continuing controversy over the treatment of migrant children. WLRN’S Christine DiMattei sits with WLRN reporter Danny Rivero, Brenda Medina, reporter with El Nuevo Herald, Emily Cardenas, director of communication for the Chidlren’s Trust and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

