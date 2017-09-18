Hurricane Irma Leaves In Florida A Death Toll Of 34 - And Rising

  • Recovery efforts continue in the Florida Keys, where authorities are doing door-to-door checks.
Hurricane Irma has officially been tied to 34 deaths in Florida, but the number will rise.

The figure available Monday morning from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Division of Emergency Management is still being updated.

Not every county has been recorded.

Absent is Monroe, where recovery efforts continue with ongoing door-to-door checks in the Keys. So far at least nine deaths have been tied to the storm in Monroe County, according to the Miami Herald.

Also, the Broward County count is at six, without listing any of eight residents of a sweltering Hollywood nursing home who died Wednesday. The deaths of the nursing-home residents have spurred a criminal investigation.

“County medical examiners are responsible for confirming and attributing the deaths that occurred in their counties,” Division of Emergency Management spokesman Alberto Moscoso said in an email Monday. “FDLE and DEM report the information provided by county medical examiners.”

Deaths from Irma have been reported in Broward, Liberty, Duval, Pinellas, Marion, Hillsborough, Hardee, Volusia, Palm Beach, Orange, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Highlands, Polk, Taylor and Lake counties.

In addition to the residents of The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Broward County, the highest-profile victims have been a Hardee County sheriff's deputy and a state corrections officer.

On Saturday, Gov. Rick Scott attended the funeral in Bradenton for Hardee County Deputy Julie Bridges, a 13-year veteran who died early Sept. 10 in a head-on vehicle collision with Hardee Correctional Institution Sgt. Joseph Ossman.

Ossman, who had been with the Florida Department of Corrections for 21 years, also was killed in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The two officers are among nine deaths across the state attributed to a blunt-force injury and Irma.

Irma is also credited with five deaths by drowning and four deaths involving carbon monoxide.

Palm Beach County is listed at two deaths, both due to drowning. The Palm Beach Post reported a woman died Friday in Loxahatchee and that three people were hospitalized after carbon monoxide seeped into a house from a generator set up next to a garage.

Orange County has five deaths linked to the hurricane, including the carbon-monoxide deaths of a mother and two teenage children.

Four deaths have been reported in Hillsborough County, through drowning, skull fractures, blood loss and head injuries. Other deaths, meanwhile, have been linked to such causes as heart conditions.

One death has been tied to heat exhaustion, although the death in Broward County also was tied to “chronic alcoholism.”

Related Content

10,000 people in Keys left homeless by Hurricane Irma, governor says

By Katie Atkins 1 hour ago
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

An estimated 10,000 residents are homeless after Hurricane Irma blew through the Florida Keys as a massive and powerful Category 4 storm and devastated entire blocks of homes last week.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced the estimate during a news conference Monday morning in Marathon.

With that count, a little more than 10 percent of Monroe County residents have nowhere to live.

What's Happening In The Florida Keys: Dispatches After Hurricane Irma

By WLRN Staff 1 hour ago
Mark Hedden / WLRN News

WLRN News and its partners have reporters on the ground throughout the islands. We will be posting their updates as they come in. 

In Broward, Irma Fades From The Rear View Mirror — But Not Completely

By Edgar B. Herwick III 2 hours ago
Edgar B. Herwick III / WLRN News

“If you build it, they will come,” said a voice from the Heavens to Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella in the 1989 classic "Field of Dreams."

And while that might have worked out just fine for Kinsella and his magical baseball diamond in the corn, it did not appear to be the case at the Holiday Park Social Center in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. 

Hollywood Nursing Home Where Eight Died Wasn't On Priority List For Power Restoration

By 20 hours ago
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

The nursing home where residents died following a hurricane-induced air conditioning outage was not on the priority list for power restoration, according to the facility's utility provider and Broward County officials.

Emergency responders confirmed eight deaths last Wednesday at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, three days after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to the facility's air conditioning system.