Hurricane Forecasts For Your Block. There's A Website For That Now

By Jenny Staletovich 50 minutes ago
  • Source: National Weather Service

When a hurricane forms and begins to tumble landward, the one question anyone ever wants answered is: What's that mean for me, my family and my roof?

While not absolute — it's weather after all — super computers and super graphics now allow meteorologists to provide a reasonable answer.

A web page created by the National Weather Service provides a look city by city and even block by block. Maps and other local forecast tools featured on the page fill in the blanks left by the popular 'cone of uncertainty' that has come to dominate forecasts. The cone uses past forecast accuracy to provide a hurricane's likely path, but not the brutal details.

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald.

 

