Humana To Lay Off Hundreds In FL

Humana Inc., Florida’s largest Medicare Advantage (managed-care) company, will lay off 500 employees in its home care program in April, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. All but 88 of those jobs are in Florida, the newspaper reports.

Many of those working in the affected unit, Humana At Home, are nurses who check on the well-being of patients who are just returned home from a hospital stay or who have chronic illnesses that might worsen if neglected.

Health News Florida has asked Humana representatives in Florida for more information and will update this post as it is provided.

