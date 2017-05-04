How To Rub Elbows With The Stars At The MLB All-Star Weekend

  • The official logo of the 2017 All-Star game which will take place July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park.
You can be a part of the upcoming 2017 MLB All Star Game. OK, you cannot actually play in it, nor can you take part in the homerun derby. But you can become one of the army of unpaid volunteers during the weeklong festivities. If anything, there's some baseball swag to collect for your time.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins hits one of his 61 homers in the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday in San Diego.
Credit (Lenny Ignelzi/AP) / Miami Herald

What sort of positions are available for volunteer? One can be a greeter or work at the information booth. There's a need for people to work booths for video games and batting cages.

There will be need for ticket takers and gift bag distributors, and even for transportation. So, basically, there are a lot of opportunities to take part in the events, if you didn't plan on or couldn't get a ticket.

To take part in any of the events between July 6 and July 11, you'll have to register on the Major League Baseball website. There will be a background check for all applicants. And remember, there's all that baseball swag to enjoy like; a commemorative outfit which includes a polo shirt and cap and a backpack. Log on to the MLB registration page to be eligible. And then make some memories.

