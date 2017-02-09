How Research Funding For Gun Violence Came To A Halt

Injuries by guns are the second leading cause of death among children and young adults in Florida and across the country.

But gun injuries account for only a third of one percent of published research on pediatric deaths.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—the federal agency responsible for safeguarding Americans’ health—used to support research of gun-related injuries.

But about 20 years ago, that all came to a grinding halt.

Back then, Dr. Mark Rosenberg was the first director for the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

Rosenberg and his fellow CDC researchers started asking basic questions about who gets shot and under what circumstances. In 1993 a study that was funded by Rosenberg’s department found a correlation between having a gun in the house and increased risk of homicide.

Dr. Zakarison is at Ryder Hospital in Miami

"The National Rifle Association caught wind of this -- that was almost like the spark that made them support the omnibus bill of 1996 which essentially kneecapped all funding at the CDC level, in terms of looking into firearm related violence and ways to prevent this injury in households," " Zakrison said.

The omnibus spending bill is better known as the federal budget.

One of the lawmakers involved in writing the bill in 1996 was Jay Dickey, a republican congressman from Arkansas who had the endorsement of the National Rifle Association.

"What I thought was happening was CDC wanted the money. Call it research and go and sell gun control to whoever would listen under the auspices of the federal government," Dickey said.

In 1996 Congressman Dickey sat on a House appropriations subcommittee. It held budget hearings for a couple of agencies--including the CDC.

That year, Rosenberg was called to talk about his division.

"While people understand why you need money to treat someone who gets sick, they don't fully understand why it's so important to spend money to prevent these problems," Rosenberg said.

The hearing adjourned. Congress went about writing its spending bill for the next year.

Dickey made sure the spending bill explicitly said no CDC funding could be spent on promoting or advocating gun control.

The bill cut all the funding — 2.6 million dollars — for gun injury studies.

Rosenberg says the bill sent a message.

"We are going to watch you and we are going to hassle you." Rosenberg said.

The research about gun injuries basically stopped.

In the years afterwards, Rosenberg and Dickey stayed in touch. They started talking through their differences.

Rosenberg says Dickey showed him the CDC needed to be clear: It didn’t want to take guns away, it wanted to protect law-abiding citizens and prevent violence.

"And before that CDC had not stated that explicitly," Rosenberg said.

And Dickey came to understand what had happened as a missed opportunity:

"In the discussions that Dr. Rosenberg and I had after that time were probably what should have taken place when we were in the heat of the battle," Dickey said.

But it was too late.

The Dickey amendment was law and Rosenberg was let go from the CDC.

Dr. Sandro Galea is dean of the Boston University School of Public Health. He’s on the very short list of researchers who currently study the impact of gun violence.

"The job of public health research is to count so we can understand what happens so we can do something about it," Galea said.

He and other researchers say it’s hard to make good policy without good data.

"And we don't know the scope of the problem without knowing what causes the problem, Galea said. "We cannot intervene."

Galea just published a paper showing that at some point in our lifetimes, 99 percent of us will know someone who has been shot.

But he says, we know very little about what the long-term impact of that violence is—on the victims, their families, their communities.

Again, Mark Rosenberg from the CDC:

"It's like people ask ‘When is the best time to plant a shade tree?’ And the answer is 20 years ago," Rosenberg said. "When is the best time to start this research. The answer is 20 years ago. But the second best time to plant a shade tree is now; the second best time to start answering these priority questions is now."

