How Food Insecurity May Harm 5-Year-Olds

By 22 minutes ago
  • Small children whose families don't always know how or if they can buy food are at risk of developing behavior problems.
    Small children whose families don't always know how or if they can buy food are at risk of developing behavior problems.
    Sammy Mack / WLRN

When families don’t know where their next meal will come from, it can be especially hard on young children. A new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior shows that 5-year-olds who experience food insecurity are more likely than other kids to have behavior problems.

“Our study reinforces the concept that food insecurity is really bad for children, so we should avoid it at all costs,” says Dr. Christian King, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Management and Informatics at the University of Central Florida and one of the authors on the article, “The Unequal Impact of Food Insecurity on Cognitive and Behavioral Outcomes among 5-Year-Old Urban Children.”

King and his team studied a survey of 5,000 families with young children. They looked at their access to food, and they lined it up with questions about the kids’ cognitive and behavioral development—like whether the kids fought and screamed, and if they felt anxious or lonely.

“We wanted to know whether food insecurity affects children differently,” says King.

What they found was that 5-year-olds in food-insecure homes are much more likely to have behavior problems. If they already have behavior problems, food insecurity appears to make those issues worse.

According to the study authors, that has negative implications for how kids do in school and later on in life. And with an estimated 1.1 million kids in Florida whose families aren’t sure how or if they’ll be able to buy food, there’s a big group at risk of experiencing these problems.

King says the findings are a reason to strengthen programs like the National School Lunch Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (sometimes called, “food stamps”) that prevent kids from going hungry.

You can find more on the study here.

Tags: 
Health News Florida
health
news
Local News

Related Content

Exhibit Explores The Hardships And Triumphs Of Black Health Care In Miami

By Jun 13, 2018
Sammy Mack / WLRN

A timeline along the wall of the Historic Lyric Theater's current exhibit, on Miami's black health care history, looks like an EKG. The first beat of it, beginning in 1896, belongs to the city's first black doctor, Dr. Rivers.

"It starts with Dr. Rivers and we still haven't gotten his first name yet," says Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields, founder of the Black Archives and chair of the committee that assembled pieces for the show, The Evolution of Black Health Care In Miami-Dade County From 1896-2018, In Parallel With Jackson Memorial Hospital's Evolution.

Floridians Worried About Zika, But They Didn't Necessarily Protect Themselves

By Jun 14, 2018
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Most Floridians knew about the Zika virus and how it spread—but that wasn't enough to get them to protect themselves, according to a new study in the journal Risk Analysis.

As the Zika virus emerged in the United States two summers ago, researchers from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveyed more than 12,000 Americans. They asked people what they knew about Zika, and how they were reacting to it.

Reducing Stigma Through Stories: Mental Health Film Festival Returns To Miami

By May 16, 2018
Courtesy NAMI Miami

Young people’s experiences with mental illness are in the spotlight this weekend as the third annual Reel Minds Miami Mental Health Film Festival returns to the University of Miami on Sunday.

This year’s festival includes a collection of six short films, along with discussions between mental health providers and advocates. The event is sponsored by the Miami chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which works to educate the public and offers free resources to support people affected by mental illness.

"Time Is Brain" And Other Things To Know About Strokes

By May 17, 2018
stockdevil / FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Dr. Ralph Sacco has his own way of thinking about time:

“Time is brain,” says Sacco, a neurologist at the University of Miami and chair of a registry that collects hospital data on what happens to stroke patients in Florida and Puerto Rico.

During a stroke, he says, “every minute, millions of brain cells die and we can't salvage them. You need to get urgent attention ... you need to get to a stroke center.”

For most strokes, the window for treatment is six hours. Depending on the kind of stroke, treatment can be effective within 24 hours.