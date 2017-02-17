House Panel Approves Driver's License Assistance For Foster Kids

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on February 16, 2017 4:00 pm

The Florida House is taking steps to ensure foster kids can get their driver’s license.

Lawmakers established Keys to Independence in 2014 as a three year pilot program to help foster youth get behind the wheel.  The program covers fees, driver’s education and insurance.  Logyn Robinson is a senior in a Bradenton high school who lives in foster care group home.

“Though I already obtained my learner’s permit before coming into state care,” Robinson says, “it is relieving to know that I or my peers will not be constrained from acquiring a driver’s license.”

Esperanza Harb is 18 and entered the foster system two years ago.

“Just two years ago I did not want to learn how to drive,” Harb says, “knowing how crazy people drive—how people text and drive.  With Keys to Independence they offered me double time behind the wheel before I got my license so I could be prepared.”

Rep. Jennifer Sullivan (R-Mount Dora) is backing the measure to make the pilot permanent.  Her proposal also extends coverage for six months after recipients turn 18.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.

Tags: 
foster care
news
driving license

Related Content

Bill To Make Foster Kids License Program Permanent Moves Foward

By Catherine Buckler Feb 8, 2017

Foster kids are closer to getting their Keys to Independence, following a subcommittee meeting Wednesday.

Spike In Number Of Florida Children In Foster Care

By Tom Urban - News Service of Florida Jul 24, 2015
FrauSchütze / Flickr CC

The Department of Children and Families licensed nearly 1,400 new foster care homes last year.

There are now more than 4,800 providers statewide, caring for roughly 10,000 kids at any given time.

The net number of new foster parents is 211.

Each year, more foster families are needed as others end up adopting children or have other changes in their life situation making them no longer able to do the job.

DCF spokesperson Michelle Glady says foster kids who are in state care through no fault of their own need families to bring stability to their lives.