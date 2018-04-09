Hoodoo Voodoo, A Murderous Prediction

8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - Detective Inspector Richard Poole hates sun, sea and sand, so he is less than pleased when he finds himself assigned to the island paradise of Saint-Marie in the Caribbean.

When a woman not only predicts her own murder but also gives a description of the murderer, it all feels too easy for DI Richard Poole. Can a case from the past help solve the present day murder? And more importantly, can Richard convince the team that it has nothing to do with voodoo spirits?

9pm INSIDE CHRISTIE'S: THE WORLD'S BIGGEST AUCTION HOUSE - Documentary - A two-part series following business at Christie's, the world's largest auction house, as staff, experts, advisers and buyers set art trends, prices and records.

Influential auction insiders, movers and shakers located in key art markets around the globe discuss the workings of the art market, while the people behind the scenes reveal how the huge endeavor keeps moving.