Honoring Victims Of The Holocaust By Telling The Story Of A Friendship That Survived Auschwitz

How many people can say that they have been friends for more than 70 years? Howard Chandler and Martin Baramek can.

And these two boyhood friends from the same small Polish town of Starachowice can also add that, together, they survived the horrors of the Holocaust.

In commemoration of the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, Jan 27th, Topical Currents will present a special two-hour program on Tuesday, January 24th, from 1:00 to 3:00pm.

"An Unbroken Bond: A Story of Survival," tells the story Howard Chandler and Martin Baramek, friends that not only survived the Holocaust together but also continued their mutual devotion well into the 21st Century.

"I don't have brothers, I don't have sisters. I have guys like Howard" says Martin Baramek about his friendship with Chandler. Both will be answering audience questions on Tuesday.