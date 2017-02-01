Homesteading the Valley & New Tricks for Old Dogs

9pm JERICHO - British Western/Drama - In 1870s Yorkshire, Annie Quaintain, a recently widowed mother, is forced to sell her house and possessions to pay off her late husbands debts. Penniless and shunned by society, Annie and her two children set out for Culverdale Valley, where she sets up a lodging house in Jericho, a lawless shanty town full of rough and rowdy workers.

IN THIS EPISODE: Angry with his mother, George stays with Coates while Annie tries to put down roots in Jericho. Worried that news of Johnny's true identity will hurt their business, Charles tries to woo a different type of investor.

10pm NEW TRICKS - Comedy/Crime Drama - A police unit, made up of retired detectives and a long-suffering boss, look at unsolved crimes.



Setting Out Your Stall



In 2009 market trader Kathy Green died after drinking drugged coffee. The UCOS team suspects a link with Anthony Gunnell, a man who raped women after doping them with coffee from his refreshment van. As the team try and fail to pin Gunnell down, they learn that Kathy had an illegitimate daughter who was adopted and whose attempted reconciliation with her mother went badly.