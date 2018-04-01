Hitler's Hideaway

8pm NAZI MEGA WEAPONS - History - This series uncovers the engineering feats that sparked a technological revolution and changed warfare forever.

THE EAGLE'S NEST - The story of Hitler’s mountain power house – home to a Nazi elite, it became a labyrinth of underground tunnels, bunkers and secret escape routes, crowned by the awe inspiring Eagle's Nest.

Once Hitler seizes power in 1933 he transforms his Alpine retreat in the sleepy district of Obersalzberg in Bavaria into a vast mansion called the Berghof. The area becomes a magnet for the most powerful Nazis and Hitler’s Berghof a show piece for the Reich. Aided by his most trusted assistant Martin Bormann, Obersalzberg is quickly transformed into Hitler’s own fortified fiefdom.

WORLD WAR II: THE PRICE OF EMPIRE - The history of the second world war.

THE BEGINNING OF THE END -The momentum behind the allies increases as the Red Army begins its remorseless advance that will end in Berlin.

The Allied leaders, including Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin, are confident enough to meet for the first conference in which the coordination of their efforts is discussed, at Casablanca. As 1943 moves into 1944 the momentum behind the Allies simply increases. An entire Japanese Division is destroyed at sea (The Battle of the Bismark Sea) and the Red Army begins its remorseless advance that will end in Berlin.

MEN AND THE MACHINES THAT BEAT HITLER

The story of the men who fought in the 5th Royal Tank Regiment - a team of ordinary men who faced the frontline in both Europe and beyond. Their involvement in the Second World War spanned the defeat at Dunkirk, victory in the deserts of North Africa and finally resentment and revolt before D-Day.