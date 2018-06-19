Here's Where To Find Free Meals For Kids In South Florida This Summer

Thousands of families depend on the free meals their kids get at school. But just because it’s summer doesn’t mean they’ll go hungry.

There's free lunch — and in some cases, breakfast — for kids ages 18 and under all over South Florida with help from the federal government: in schools, libraries, churches and other locations.

A food truck parked outside an elementary school in Little Havana is one place where kids can get free lunch.

One way to find the nearest location offering free meals is to text the word “food” to 877-877 and reply with your zip code.

You can also enter your city and find a map of locations on SummerBreakSpot.org.

And we’ve compiled our own list:

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Cold lunches are available between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. every weekday through Aug. 3 at eight schools in Miami-Dade County. Find the list of schools and their addresses here and below:

BROWARD COUNTY

Rather than publishing a list of schools where free food is available, the Broward County school district directs people to SummerBreakSpot.org.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

More than 145 schools or libraries in Palm Beach County are offering free breakfast and/or lunch, most through the end of July, at varying hours. The full list is here.

Here’s is a sample menu of what’s available.

MONROE COUNTY

These six schools in the Florida Keys are offering free breakfast and lunch: