Here's Where To Find Free Meals For Kids In South Florida This Summer

By 6 hours ago
  • This is a sample of the free lunches that Exquisite Catering by Robert provided to children in Miami-Dade and Broward last summer as part of the federal government's summer food service program.
    Emily Michot / Miami Herald

Thousands of families depend on the free meals their kids get at school. But just because it’s summer doesn’t mean they’ll go hungry.

There's free lunch — and in some cases, breakfast — for kids ages 18 and under all over South Florida with help from the federal government: in schools, libraries, churches and other locations.

One way to find the nearest location offering free meals is to text the word “food” to 877-877 and reply with your zip code.

You can also enter your city and find a map of locations on SummerBreakSpot.org.

And we’ve compiled our own list:

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Cold lunches are available between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. every weekday through Aug. 3 at eight schools in Miami-Dade County. Find the list of schools and their addresses here and below:

List of schools offering free lunch in Miami-Dade County.
Credit Miami-Dade County Public Schools

BROWARD COUNTY

Rather than publishing a list of schools where free food is available, the Broward County school district directs people to SummerBreakSpot.org.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

More than 145 schools or libraries in Palm Beach County are offering free breakfast and/or lunch, most through the end of July, at varying hours. The full list is here.

Here’s is a sample menu of what’s available.

MONROE COUNTY

These six schools in the Florida Keys are offering free breakfast and lunch:

List of schools offering free breakfast and lunch in Monroe County.
Credit Monroe County Public Schools

