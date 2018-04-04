'He Wanted Us To Be Productive,' Youth March Against Gun Violence On 50th Anniversary of MLK's Death

Among the many voices in the dialogue surrounding Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of his assassination, Miami's youth honored his memory by joining in on a march against gun violence.

The Unity March Against Gun Violence was part of the 15th annual "Reclaim The Dream Candlelight Memorial Service" held Wednesday night in Athalie Range Park, in Liberty City.

Sunset Petit-Frere, a 9th grader at Miami Central High School, attended the march and service because she saw a connection between gun violence and Dr. King’s legacy.

“He wanted his kids to be productive and positive, and he wanted the generation to be better for the schools, and that the violence just needs to stop,” said Petit-Frere.

She said youth participation is important to Dr. King’s message against violence, especially in light of the danger faced by her peers.“The youth is a part of it, because a lot of kids our age are carrying guns and that shouldn’t be able to happen, and we just need to put the guns down and pick up bibles and do better with the community.”

The five-block-long march along MLK Blvd. began with Miami commissioner chairman Keon Hardemon’s prayers at MLK Blvd. and culminated with a gospel concert at Athalie Park.