Hate Crimes On The Rise In Florida

By 26 minutes ago
  • A vandal spraypainted "F--- Islam" on the sign outside the Al Amin Islamic Center in Boynton Beach in November.
    A vandal spraypainted "F--- Islam" on the sign outside the Al Amin Islamic Center in Boynton Beach in November.
    COUNCIL ON AMERICAN-ISLAMIC RELATIONS

Three people were killed in 2015 because of what they looked like. In November 2016, signs saying “whites only” and “colored” were taped on the wall above water fountains at a Jacksonville high school. The same month in another high school, a line of graffiti painted on a wall read, "Yall Black ppl better start picking yall slave numbers. KKK. 4Lyfe."

Hate crimes are up in Florida.

According to the latest “Hate Crimes in Florida” report published by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, years of decline saw a reversal in 2015, a trend that is expected to continue into 2017, including a notable spike of incidents after the election of President Donald Trump. 

While the 37 hate incidents are different than documented charges of hate crimes (which require identifying a person to file charges against), state numbers take at least a year to be collated and published.

The state saw 102 documented hate crimes in 2015, up from 73 in 2014. These are crimes like aggravated assault, intimidation or destruction of property that are committed against another person because of their race, color, religion or sexual orientation. If a crime is found to be a hate crime, the charge is upgraded, along with an increased penalty that is tied to the upgraded charge.

Most of the crimes reported in 2015—55.9 percent—were motivated by the race or color of their victim. That was followed by crimes motivated by sexual orientation and religion at 20.6 percent and 17.6 percent, respectively.

Miami-Dade County saw 22 hate crimes, the greatest number in the state. Volusia County (the Daytona Beach area) came in second with 13 hate crimes and Orange County (Orlando area) with 10 hate crimes. More than a third of all hate crimes in the state were reported in South Florida.

The Attorney General’s Office did not make anyone available for an interview about the report.

The numbers in the state’s report do not reflect crimes that go unreported or crimes that aren’t classified as hate-related. The report also relies on data reported by local law enforcement agencies through the Unified Crime Reporting system, which not all law enforcement agencies use.

Heidi Beirich with the Southern Poverty Law Center says hate crimes have always been grossly undercounted.

“Hate crimes remain a piece of racism and hatred that is that legacy [of legalized segregation and discrimination] in the United States. And if we want to battle back against that, we at least need to know the extent of the problem and documenting hate crimes is one way to do that," said Beirich.

Beirich holds up the vast disparity in the numbers of hate crimes nation-wide published by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, at almost 300,000, and the FBI’s 7,000 as evidence of the lack of understanding of the issue.

“It’s really important to get accurate data here because we can’t address a social problem like hate violence unless we know exactly how much of it is going on, where it is occurring, what kinds of folks are being attacked,” said Beirich. “That is an important statistic to know about when you’re talking about targeting police department resources and so on.”

Tags: 
hate crime
crime
florida crime
race
racism
news

Related Content

Hate Incidents Spike In Florida and Across U.S. After Election

By Jan 17, 2017

Many people considered the rhetoric during 2016 campaign cycle brutal. After voters elected Donald Trump as president, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported more than a thousand hate incidents of white nationalism and harassment of minority groups.

Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death

By Jan 10, 2017

Updated at 6:55 p.m. ET

A jury has sentenced to death the man who murdered nine people in a Charleston church basement in 2015.

The twelve jurors deliberated for about three hours before sentencing Dylann Roof, 22, to die. To impose the death penalty, they had to reach a unanimous decision.

To fight hate crimes, philanthropist George Soros's organization begins by tracking them

By Caitlin Abber & Joyce Hackel Dec 6, 2016
g
Luke MacGregor/Reuters

The spike of hate incidents from coast to coast in recent weeks is alarming. In the 10 days following the election of Donald Trump, the Southern Poverty Law Center recorded more than 800 real-world incidents — and that doesn’t even begin to include instances of online harassment.

George Soros, the Holocaust survivor and billionaire philanthropist, wants to track — and combat — this increase in hate incidents. Last month, he announced he would donate $10 million to fight hate crimes nationwide.

Broward Commissioners Hold Closed Meeting On Airport Security

By Kate Stein Jan 10, 2017
David Santiago / El Nuevo Herald

Days after a gunman killed five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Broward County commissioners held a closed-door meeting Tuesday to talk about airport security.

Florida law allows local governments to close meetings about security at facilities owned or leased by the state or county.

Bridge Backhoe Joyride Ends In State Prison

By Nov 22, 2016
Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A backhoe joyride on the Seven Mile Bridge last winter that tied up traffic in the Florida Keys and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage has ended in state prison.

Carl Blahnik, 60, was sentenced this week to 30 months in state prison. He also has to pay more than $43,000 in restitution for damage to the bridge and the backhoe.