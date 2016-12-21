Gun Reform Advocates Call on Fedex To End Discounts to NRA Members

By 14 hours ago
  • Gun reform advocates in Orlando say FedEx is helping the National Rifle Association grow its membership.
    Gun reform advocates in Orlando say FedEx is helping the National Rifle Association grow its membership.
    WMFE

Gun violence prevention advocates, victims of gun violence, and their relatives in Orlando and other cities say FedEx is helping the National Rifle Association grow its membership. A handful of organizers protested Wednesday afternoon outside a FedEx downtown.

The protest was one of several taking place nationwide at the height of the holiday season when millions of customers are using the global shipping company to send gifts to loved ones.

Gun reform advocates are calling on FedEx to leave the National Rifle Association’s Business Alliance. Through the program, NRA members receive discounts from businesses such as FedEx.

At a press conference, newly-elected member of the Florida House of Representatives Carlos Guillermo Smith called FedEx a “corporate enabler,” adding that its discounts allow the NRA to attract more members and strengthen its lobby for the rights of gun owners.

He is urging customers to boycott the company.

In a written statement, FedEx declined to comment on the protests and its relationship with the National Rifle Association. An email to 90.7 News from a spokeswoman read, “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific customer agreements.”

In Florida more than 270 businesses are part of the NRA Business Alliance.

Statewide, gun lobbyists and gun reform advocates are gearing up for a marathon legislative fight over who should own a gun, what kind of gun, and where they can carry it.

Tags: 
NRA
gun control
news

Related Content

Following Election, NRA Goes On 'Offense'; Here's What It Could Aim To Do

By Nov 15, 2016

"Our time is now." That's the message from Wayne LaPierre, the head of the National Rifle Association, to his group's members and gun owners across America, following last week's election.

With a Republican-held Congress and Donald Trump headed to the White House — helped, in no small part, by the support of the NRA — big changes could be coming to the nation's gun laws.

With Trump Win, Gun Sellers See Win — And Loss

By Nov 16, 2016

It's no secret that Donald Trump campaigned as a champion of gun rights, but a Trump administration poses both welcome relief and an immediate problem for the gun industry.

For Larry Cavener, who recently visited a new gun shop called Tactical Advantage in Overland Park, Kan., this election means he can breathe easier.

"This means that we're not gonna be under siege for a few years, and it seems like it has been," Cavener says.

Firearms Industry Soars Amid Election-Year Angst, Shattering Records

By Nov 5, 2016

David Strickroth does steady business at High Impact Tactical Firearms in Upland, Calif. It's a small shop, as gun shops go, with several dozen firearms hanging on the olive green walls and sitting in a glass display case below. He typically sells one or two guns a day.

Recently, though, things have picked up: "Now I'm selling six or seven a day," Strickroth says.