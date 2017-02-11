Gold Star Father Khizr Khan In Miami: Travel Ban Made U.S. Less Safe

By 7 minutes ago
  • Khizr Khan in Miami on Friday.
    Khizr Khan in Miami on Friday.
    Katie Lepri / WLRN.org

Khizr Khan is the immigrant Gold Star father who denounced presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention. Before receiving an award Friday night in Miami, he spoke with WLRN about immigration controversies national – and local.

Pakistani-Americans Khan and his wife lost their U.S. Army officer son Humayun Khan in Iraq when he confronted a suicide bomber. Last year they became the face of opposition to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rhetoric against immigrants and Muslims like themselves.

Khan said he’s heartened that a federal appeals court has blocked President Trump’s travel ban for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. But he worries the damage may have been done.

"What concerns me is that internationally, 1.6 billion Muslims feel that America is against them," said Khan. "By this ban we have given the platform to those who wish us ill in the world.”

Khan is receiving the America's Immigrant Spirit Award from the Miami-based non-profit Americans for Immigrant Justice. The group is one of many that have criticized Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez for complying with Trump's call to cooperate with federal detentions of undocumented immigrants. Khan too is reminding local governments they are not compelled to take part in federal immigration enforcement.(Gimenez argues Trump's order is legal. Trump is threatening to withhold federal funding for local and state governments that don't assist.)

“Hispanics, Muslims, we all have equal rights," said Khan. "And that is the message I wish our local leadership to understand.”

Khan added he hopes this week’s court decision will help reduce anti-Muslim hate crimes.

Tags: 
Khizr Khan
immigration
Donald Trump
Muslims
Miami
Americans for Immigrant Justice
news

Related Content

GOP Criticism Mounts As Trump Continues Attacks On Khan Family

By Aug 1, 2016

Two weeks ago, in the midst of controversy over the fact his wife, Melania, had plagiarized passages of her convention speech from Michelle Obama, Donald Trump tweeted that "all press is good press."

Legal Experts: Gimenez Not Obligated To Obey Trump On Immigrant Detentions

By Jan 31, 2017
Emilly Michot / Miami Herald

Protests continued on Tuesday against Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to bow to President Trump’s demands on immigration detentions.

Appeals Court Rejects Bid To Reinstate Trump's Travel Ban

By Feb 9, 2017

Updated at 7:50 p.m. ET

A federal appeals court has unanimously rejected a Trump administration request to allow its travel ban to take effect.

The three-judge appeals panel declined to overturn a lower court's order suspending the president's ban against entry into the United States by refugees and travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations.