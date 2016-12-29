The Game Is Afoot: Polo Season Opens In Wellington

Eight guys on horseback are sprinting up and down a field, whacking a hard plastic ball at speeds of up to 100 miles an hour.

Half are in black and white, the other half dark blue. They’re all wearing, well... polos.

It’s the opening of the 2017 Palm Beach polo season.

LISTEN: The 2017 Palm Beach polo season opens in Wellington.

The first game of the Herbie Pennell Cup pitted Mount Brilliant of Kentucky against Wellington’s own Villa del Lago. The team is led by 31 year-old Argentine sensation Hilario Ulloa.

They call this high-goal polo. This is big leagues.

“It’s the most prestigious polo that we play in the U.S., and highest level,” said Matt Baran of the United States Polo Association.

While the game was invented by ancient Persians over 2,000 years ago, he says it’s found a home in South Florida.

“Some of the best players from around the world will come here every year - from the beginning of January through the end of April - to compete,” Baran said.

They come from places like Argentina, the United Kingdom and Canada to play at Wellington’s two high goal venues: International Polo Club and Grand Champions.

And while the sport has a reputation as being reserved for the well-heeled, many of the games are free to the public.