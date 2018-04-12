Friday Night Drama

8pm - 800 WORDS - Comedy/Drama

Weld has grown more accepting of the Turner presence, but George will have to work hard to integrate his family fully into the community. Focusing on life in town proves even more challenging when George tries to heal his fractured family and manage the antics of his neighbors.

In this episode - George's house is bursting with teenagers, and he gets another chance to buy his dream house in Weld after all. But is it serendipity or just a bad idea?

9pm JACK IRISH - Crime Drama - a former criminal lawyer turned private investigator and debt collector.



DEAD POINT - When a high profile judge commissions Jack Irish to locate a mysterious red book, Jack is thrown into a world of sexy club owners, drug dealers, bisexual blackmailers and unhinged killers. Anyone who touches the red book turns up dead. Jack should follow his instinct and back away very slowly and very quietly. If only the judge wasn't family.