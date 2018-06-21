FPL Opens First Category 5 Hurricane-Resistant Service Center In Broward County

By 44 minutes ago
  • FPL
    FPL's Vice President of Operations and Power Delivery, Bryan Olnick, left, said the Davie facility is the 11th of 12 hardened operations centers to be opened.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Just as the company says it’s hardening the power grid against future hurricanes, Florida Power & Light is also making some of its service centers more resilient against storm damages. 

FPL opened a new center in Davie on Thursday that’s been built to withstand a Category 5 storm. 

“That means the windows, the frame, everything in here - this building should be standing if a Category 5 storm went right over it,” said Bryan Olnick, FPL’s vice president for the distribution of power. 

Eighty-five people work here full time, but Olnick said the new building is meant to become a central operations center during a storm. 

“We’ll bring in even more people to ride out a storm here,” he said. 

Read More: FPL Prepares For Hurricane Season With 'Lessons Learned' From Irma

The utility company is strengthening 12 facilities around the state. The idea is to have 100 workers in each of the facilities, to be able to respond during and after a storm.

The Davie location, which is officially called the Gulfstream Service Center, is the eleventh center completed so far. 

It was chosen based on an average 30-minute driving proximity to densely populated areas of Broward County. It also has a low level of risk from flooding and sea-level rise. 

The center now covers power outages in all of Southern Broward County - from the Everglades east toward the beach, and from Interstate 595 south to the Miami-Dade County line. 

The twelfth (and final) newer and stronger FPL service center is expected to open in the coming months in west Miami-Dade County.

Related Content

How Did Your Power Lines Fare During Last Year's Hurricane Season?

By May 11, 2018
FPL
Florida Power & Light Company / WLRN

Hurricane season is fast approaching, which means summer is nearly here, as well. For South Florida, this signals increased attention on storm forecasts and applying lessons learned when it comes to evacuation and emergency plans, storm shutters and the possibility of losing power during the most sweltering time of the year.

Last year, more than 700,000 homes had their power knocked out as Hurricane Irma arrived in South Florida. It hit the lower Keys as a Category 4 storm but slowed down to a Cat. 1 as it made its way up the Florida peninsula. 

How Busy Will Hurricane Season Be In 2018? This Forecast Has Good News And Bad News

By Jenny Staletovich Apr 5, 2018
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

Get ready to batten down the hatches. Again.

In a preseason forecast issued Thursday, Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project predicts the upcoming hurricane season that begins June 1 will again be busy, although not as bad as the brutal 2017 season. The forecast calls for seven hurricanes, three hurricanes at Cat 3 intensity or worse, and 14 named storms.

Florida Power And Light Pushes For Solar Powered Future

By Mark Pierre Feb 13, 2018

Florida Power and Light commissioned the Wildflower Solar Energy Center in Desoto County late last week. It’s one of four new solar power plants that FPL opened on Jan. 1 of this year.

Community Groups Begin Work On Hurricane Plans For Low-Income Neighborhoods In Miami-Dade, Broward

By & Apr 23, 2018
Nadege Green / WLRN

Several South Florida nonprofits are launching five meetings to ensure equality in hurricane recovery efforts, continuing work that began after Hurricane Irma.