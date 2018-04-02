Fox’s Laura Ingraham Takes A Week Break Amid Fallout From Parkland Tweet, Ad Boycott

The war of words between Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham and Parkland survivor David Hogg has taken one combatant out of the ring — albeit for just one week.

Amid backlash after publicly ridiculing 17-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Hogg on his college rejections, Ingraham announced Friday that she was taking a pre-planned break from her TV show for a week following Easter.

A dozen advertisers already pulled ads from “The Ingraham Angle” this week after she taunted the student activist on Twitter. Among them: Liberty Mutual Insurance, Office Depot, Nestle, Joseph A. Banks, Expedia, Hulu, Johnson & Johnson, Nutrish pet foods, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Jenny Craig and the Atlantis Paradise Island resort, USA Today reports.

On Friday evening’s telecast, Ingraham told her viewers, “I’ll be off next week for Easter break with my kids. Fear not, we’ve got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me.”

